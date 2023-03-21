Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs to visit Azerbaijan

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will visit Azerbaijan on March 29, Azernews reports.

“Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will travel to Madagascar, South Africa, Mauritius, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos, March 22-April 7, for meetings with counterparts and UN officials to reinforce U.S. commitment to collaborative multilateral engagement in addressing collective global challenges.

Assistant Secretary Sison will travel to Antananarivo, Madagascar, March 22 before traveling to Johannesburg, South Africa, March 24 and Port Louis, Mauritius, March 27. The Assistant Secretary will then travel to Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, March 31, Hanoi, Vietnam, April 4, Bangkok, Thailand, April 5, and Vientiane, Laos, April 6-7,” reads a message on the State Department’s website.