Azerbaijani Army holds next graduation ceremony of Commando Initial Courses

The next graduation ceremony of the Commando Initial Course was held in order to further increase the level of training of servicemen serving in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the event conveyed congratulations on the Defense Ministry’s leadership to the graduates and emphasized the importance of such courses in increasing the level of professionalism and combat capability of servicemen, as well ad wished commandos success in their future military service.

Then the graduates were presented certificates and the course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump.

In the end, the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium, and a photo was taken.