Azerbaijan rebuilds nine new cities and more than 300 villages and towns from scratch - President

“After the liberation of Karabakh and East Zangezur from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan launched large-scale reconstruction work in these areas. Azerbaijan is restoring life in vast areas Armenia has completely destroyed,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said addressing the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara.

“We are building nine new cities and initially more than 300 villages and towns from scratch. This is a rare and unprecedented model of post-conflict reconstruction by a national government using its own financial resources. In 2021-2022, the state of Azerbaijan spent about 4 billion US dollars on reconstruction in liberated areas. This year, we plan to allocate at least 1.7 billion US dollars,” the president added.