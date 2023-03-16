Western Azerbaijan Community addresses appeal to France

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov





Western Azerbaijan Community addressed an appeal to France over France's behavior against human rights, Azernews reports.

The appeal reads that it is a great injustice that Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of presently Armenia cannot return to their homes and that monoethnic statehood, ethnic cleansing, and systematic racial discrimination continue in Armenia. Since these actions of Armenia, which violate human rights on a massive scale, threaten international peace and security, the international community has a great responsibility to eliminate them.

It says that there are a number of countries that, with their national practices, behavior contrary to international law and double standards, and further encourage Armenia to the policy of racial discrimination. France is one of these countries. France's policy of intolerance towards ethnic and religious minorities is a serious concern. France, home to a large number of different ethnic and religious minorities, generally does not recognize the rights of national minorities, repressively acts against them, and refuses to join the Framework Convention on National Minorities of the Council of Europe, seriously worries our Community, which has suffered from mass violations of rights.

France clearly aimed to achieve a mono-ethnic society. From this point of view, the reasons why France supports all the behavior of Armenia, which has achieved a mono-ethnic state through ethnic cleansing, against human rights, become clear. The fact that France, which calls itself a "country of human rights", has not expressed a single position about our rights is nothing more than supporting Armenia's ethnic cleansing policy. In the same way, France ignores the appeals made regarding the destruction of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in the territory of Armenia and the sending of the fact-finding mission of UNESCO there.

France is trying to put pressure on Azerbaijan, where many ethnic minorities live in mutual understanding, and to justify Armenia's territorial claims.

The Western Azerbaijan Community has chosen a peaceful, safe and dignified return approach.

“We would like to reiterate that it is our fundamental and basic right to return safely and with dignity under international guarantee and verification mechanisms. Our right of return is absolute and non-negotiable. We as a Community are determined to realize this right through peace and dialogue. The international community's support for the realization of this right is necessary for the establishment of the supremacy of human rights and peace,” the appeal reads.

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on France to end its policy of discrimination against national and religious minorities in its territory, to immediately join the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities of the Council of Europe, and fulfill its obligation as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to ensure the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes and support it.



