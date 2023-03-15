Azerbaijan looking to facilitate custom check-points

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan wants to simplify the transit procedure by increasing digitalization at customs checkpoints, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee (SCC) Shahin Bagirov telling at the multilateral meeting on the project of simplifying the transit customs procedure (Data pipeline) using the "one window" principle along the Trans-Caspian International Transport East-West Corridor held in Baku.

According to Shahin Bagirov, digitization will have a positive effect on both regional and intercontinental cargo transportation.

Speaking at the event, Asset Assavbayev, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, thanked the State Customs Committee for the conditions created for the simplification of cargo transportation.

“We believe that it will not be possible to simplify cargo transportation without multilateral cooperation. I think that a number of issues should be resolved in this regard. It is especially important to exchange information between customs checkpoints. Of course, this transit cargo transportation will take less time and will create conditions for spending,” Asset Assavbayev said.

He noted that during the simplification of customs-transit procedures, the interests of the countries in the region should be taken into account along with the national interests. Besides that, simplification should be based on the requirements of international conventions.

He added that in this issue TRACECA is ready to support Azerbaijan.



