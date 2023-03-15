Azerbaijani army position fired by Armenian Armed Forces - MoD

Qabil Ashirov

On March 15, from 00:10 to 02:30, Armenian Armed Forces once again shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the units of the Armenian armed forces fired intermittently from the positions located in the directions of Azizli and Garaiman of the Basarkechar district, the positions of Azerbaijani Army located in the directions of Yukhari Ayrim of the Kalbajar district and Astaf of the Dashkasan district with small arms of various calibers.

In addition, the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in Khojaly and Khojavand districts were intermittently fired upon by the members of the illegal Armenian armed group in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

The Defense Ministry stated that adequate retaliatory measures have been taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army.



