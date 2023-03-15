US European Command official visits Azerbaijan

Sabina Mammadli

Deputy Director for Planning, Strategy, and Capabilities of the US European Command Brig Gen Edward Vaughan is visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The visit will last from March 14 to March 16.

During his visit to Baku, the official will hold meetings with representatives of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Emergency Situations Ministry, the State Border Service, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action.

"Vaughan will discuss issues of cooperation and regional security between Azerbaijan and the US," the statement said.



