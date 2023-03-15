Azerbaijani & Russian diplomats eye prospects for strengthening ties

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani and Russian Ambassadors to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov and Anatoly Viktorov respectively discussed possible prospects for strengthening ties between Moscow and Baku during a meeting in Tel-Aviv, Azernews reports.

The sides held a friendly exchange of views on certain areas of bilateral cooperation, with particular attention to the topics of preserving the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War, expanding bilateral economic and humanitarian ties, as well as the problems of the Middle East settlement.

The diplomats reaffirmed the mutual intention to promote the further development of relations of allied interaction between the two countries and agreed to continue to maintain contact.

On November 18, the Azerbaijani parliament adopted a decision to open an Azerbaijani embassy in Tel Aviv. In January 2023, Mukhtar Mammadov was appointed as head of the diplomatic mission. The official opening ceremony of the embassy should take place on March 29 in Tel Aviv with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel were established in April 1992. In August 1993, the Israeli embassy was opened in Azerbaijan.