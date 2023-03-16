Price of bread & flour drop in Azerbaijan in March

Qabil Ashirov

Within the framework of consumer market control measures, it regularly monitors food products, including flour and bread, which occupy a special place in the consumption basket of the population, Azernews reports citing the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The State Service said that according to the monitoring results, it was observed that the price of a 650-gram round bread (Zavod - Bakery Bread) in large market chains has dropped from AZN0.70 ($0.41) to AZN0.65 ($0.38) since March 11.

As for the price of flour, the wholesale price of a 50 kg bag of flour was AZN40.7 ($23.9) - AZN41.5 ($24.4) in August 2022 and the wholesale price of the same amount of flour decreased to AZN35.5 ($20.9) - AZN37.2 ($21.9) in March 2023.

As commented by the State Service, the recent decrease in the price of wheat in the world markets, especially in Russia and Kazakhstan, which are the main import markets for Azerbaijan, has affected the prices of flour in Azerbaijan.

"In February 2023, the average monthly import value of wheat was $307.4, which is 13 percent lower than in August 2022 ($354.4)," the agency said.

The state agency added that they hold regular meetings with market participants in the relevant field within the framework of consumer market control measures. At these meetings, discussions are held on the proportionality of the prices of wheat, flour, and bread, and the compatibility of the weight indicated on the bread label with the actual weight. In this context, in order to inform the public, information on the wholesale prices of the flour offered by flour producers is posted on the official website of the State Service and is regularly updated.