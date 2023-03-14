President Ilham Aliyev: We already have pretty diversified geography of our gas supply

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is paying a working visit to Germany, Azernews reports.

Addressing CEOs of leading German companies in Berlin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has received requests from European countries regarding to gas supply or increase of ongoing gas supply following he war between Russia and Ukraine.

“After the beginning of Russian-Ukrainian war, we got requests from more than 10 European countries with respect to gas supply or increase of existing gas supply,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin.

“And we're doing everything in order to satisfy the needs of our partners. We already have pretty diversified geography of our gas supply,” the head of state emphasized.



