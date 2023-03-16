Azerbaijani president credits economic growth of recent 20 years

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is paying a working visit to Germany, Azernews reports.

Addressing heads of leading German companies in Berlin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “during the last 20 years, our economy has grown more than three times. I think this can be considered a world record”.

“And at the same time, based on our reduction in the direct foreign debt strategy, we reduced the foreign debt, and this first January 2023, it was less than 10% of GDP. So, that was actually a target, which I put in front of the government several years ago,” the Azerbaijani president underlined.