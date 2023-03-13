Footage of illegal transportation to Karabakh from Armenia, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, released [VIDEO]

Qabil Ashirov

New footage of two UAZ Patriot vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent escorting three UAZ vehicles of Armenian separatists moving on the Khankandi-Khalafli-Turshsu dirt road has been circulated on social networks, Azernews reports.

According to the information previously provided by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the illegal supply of arms, ammunition, mines, and other military equipment by Armenia to the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, as well as the transfer and rotation of personnel to the combat position violates the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and the trilateral statement.

The events that have taken place once again confirm the necessity and inevitability of establishing control over the Lachin road by Azerbaijan.

On March 5, when the Azerbaijani army tried to stop a vehicle carrying weapons from Armenia to Karabakh separatists on the Khankandi-Khalafli-Turshsu dirt road for inspection, Armenian sides opened fire and as a result, two Azerbaijani soldiers were martyred.