President Ilham Aliyev meets President of Albania Bajram Begaj

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, Azernews reports.

Welcoming the President of Albania, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Hello, thank you for visiting our country. I am delighted to see you again. I remember our meeting in Tirana last year, and thank you again for your hospitality. I was very pleased with my official visit to your country and the discussions with you and the Prime Minister.

The decisions we have taken to strengthen our cooperation really demonstrate that there is a very high level of friendship and fraternal relations between our countries. Thank you for coming to participate in the important event held as part of the 10th Global Baku Forum - the special session dedicated to the 100th anniversary of my father, President Heydar Aliyev. Thank you very much.

I am sure that you will have a good time during your stay in Baku. This is a great opportunity to touch on the important aspects of our fruitful bilateral cooperation.

President of Albania Bajram Begaj said: Thank you, Mr. President. Coming to Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku Forum, which is a remarkable event, and visiting you gives me and my team a great sense of satisfaction. This is an additional opportunity to visit and see you. Of course, your father's legacy is written forever, and I think that the work you have done for Baku and the whole country can be seen everywhere. Yesterday I went out to the city, walked around a bit and witnessed the amazing beauty of Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

President Bajram Begaj: Of course, as you mentioned, we met last year and I think that our countries are friendly countries. We must work to strengthen our bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of economy and tourism. We have the Trans Adriatic pipeline and we need to do more to gasify the whole country.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, this is right.

President Bajram Begaj: Especially now - at a time when the energy issue is very important. Gas is also very important. We are very happy and fortunate that you have made such a commitment and that we have earned your friendship.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

x x x

The sides emphasized the friendship and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Albania. The successful cooperation and mutual support of the two countries within international organizations were highly appreciated. During the conversation, they exchanged views on cooperation in the field of energy and the expansion of economic and trade relations. The establishment of Azerbaijan`s embassy in Albania and Albania`s embassy in Azerbaijan was described as a positive step in developing bilateral ties. The presidents underscored that high-level reciprocal visits and contacts would be continued.



