Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Armenian premier to start dialog on return

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The Western Azerbaijan Community has called on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to start a dialogue on the issue of safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis based on international law, Azernews reports.

The community addressed the PM in a letter.

The letter pointed out that the community is determined to achieve the return process by peaceful means and has chosen the path of dialogue for its implementation, which should be a dialogue with the Armenian government.

"Along with preserving the great troubles caused to us by the Armenian side in memory, we understand that the way to ensure peace lies through dialogue. In this regard, the Community has sent a letter to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in which it called on him to start a dialogue on the issue of return," the community added.

Further, the letter highlighted that the rights of Azerbaijanis in the process of return should be ensured within the framework of an appropriate international mechanism.

"In the name of justice and reconciliation, we have chosen a peaceful approach based on human rights and reintegration, and appealed directly to the Armenian government with a call for dialogue. Now the Armenian government must respond to this and start a dialogue with good intentions, putting an end to the injustice it has been subjecting Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes by the Armenian side for decades. The community will resolutely continue its peaceful efforts on the basis of international law to ensure the right of the exiled Azerbaijanis to return," the letter reads.

Previously, on January 27, 2023, the ‘Concept of Return’ to Western Azerbaijan was adopted at the final meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Community of Western Azerbaijanis.

Under the concept, the Community of Western Azerbaijanis will initiate contacts with the Azerbaijani government, permanent members of the UN Security Council, the countries in the region, and other relevant states and organizations in order to formulate the international legal framework of return.