Defense Minister: Azerbaijani Army to take decisive steps to suppress any provocation

Azerbaijan Army will take decisive necessary steps to suppress any provocation, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov said.

The remarks were made during an official meeting of the ministry.

Deputies of the Defense Minister, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, and Services of the Ministry, as well as Commanders of the Army Corps participated in the meeting.

The meeting kicked with a minute of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then, Hasanov conveyed to the meeting participants the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Operational conditions along the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional state border and in the Karabakh economic region were extensively analyzed.

It was stated that illegal military transportation and rotation of manpower by Armenia for illegal Armenian armed detachments remaining in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, is inadmissible. Such cases have been repeatedly observed by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

Further, Hasanov noted that surveillance of the activities of the opposing side and illegal Armenian armed detachments should be continued hereinafter.

"The Azerbaijan Army should take suppressive measures against the possible threats of Armenia, which is trying to create fake tension in the region and should respond adequately if necessary. The Azerbaijan Army will take decisive necessary steps to suppress any provocation," the defense minister emphasized.

He then gave specific instructions regarding the effective application of newly adopted weapons and combat equipment by military personnel during the execution of combat missions. He also emphasized the importance of paying special attention to organizing drills in conditions close to real combat in order to further increase the professionalism of military personnel and the combat capability of units was emphasized. The importance of following safety rules and taking necessary measures against fire during the accomplishment of service-combat tasks was noted.

On the days of the Novruz holiday, specific tasks were given to maintain the state of combat readiness of the units at a high level and to further increase the vigilance of military personnel involved in combat duty. Then reports on the activities carried out in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the plan approved by the defense minister in pursuance of the relevant order of the president on declaring 2023 as the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan were heard, as well as instructions on the continuation of activities in this sphere were given to the relevant officials.

Moreover, the minister delivered to the meeting participants the requirements regarding servicemen’s social and living conditions and medical support.

He then gave instructions on constantly maintaining the moral-psychological state, as well as fighting spirit in the Azerbaijan Army at a high level and stressed the significance of continuous attention and care to the military personnel.

In the end, relevant instructions on increasing the intensity of engineering support measures in the liberated territories were given.