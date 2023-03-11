President Ilham Aliyev receives ex-President of Croatia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Azernews reports.

They touched upon the importance of the 10th Global Baku, and emphasized that the number of influential guests participating in this event is increasing year by year. The sides noted that this international platform plays a very important role in terms of discussing topical issues on the world agenda.

During the conversation, meetings between the head of state and the former President of Croatia were recalled, and the successful development of Azerbaijan-Croatia bilateral ties was hailed.