Third panel session themed "Reinventing multiculturalism: a new era of nonalignment?” conducted within 10th Global Baku Forum

The 10th Global Baku Forum on “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” featured the third panel session themed "Reinventing multiculturalism: a new era of nonalignment?”

The session was moderated by former Prime Minister of Belgium Yves Leterme, Azernews reports, citing AzerTag.

Addressing the session, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev described multilateralism as one of Azerbaijan’s main conceptions.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s successful Chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Hikmat Hajiyev said: “Azerbaijan, as a Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, has concentrated on the fundamental principles, drawing attention to the global challenges in the world. In our activity, we have stuck with clarity, accuracy and objectivity. We developed multilateralism within the Non-Aligned Movement”.

Hikmat Hajiyev also highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts in tackling COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring solidarity during the country’s NAM Chairmanship. He said that on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev the issue had been discussed at the Special Session of the United Nations. He said that Azerbaijan also raised an issue of unfair distribution of vaccines and the country’s voice had heard on international arena.

He also emphasized Azerbaijan’s active position regarding the global challenges.

Other speakers included 75th President of the UN General Assembly, former Minister of European Union Affairs of Türkiye Volkan Bozk?r, former Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, former President of the United Nations General Assembly, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Vuk Jeremic, Former Diplomatic Adviser to the Italian President, Ambassador of the Military Order of Malta to Vatican Antonio Zanardi Landi, former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic Jan Kubis, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission of Europe Jan Kubis, former Chef de Cabinet to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva David Chikvaidze, former Acting President of Georgia, former Speaker of Parliament Nino Burjanadze.

The panel session continued with discussions.