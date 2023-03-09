President Ilham Aliyev receives former Prime Minister of Israel [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Olmert.

The excellent organization of the 10th Global Baku Forum was hailed at the meeting. They praised the fact that this Forum is increasingly becoming a very important international platform, saying this is evidenced by the participation of influential politicians and other guests from many countries here.

During the conversation, the sides touched upon the Azerbaijan-Israel relations and lauded the successful development of ties in various areas. In this regard, they stressed the importance of the opening of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel.

The meeting covered the issues of cooperation in the fields of trade, agriculture, tourism and energy.