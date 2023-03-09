President Ilham Aliyev received chairman of Board of Directors of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies of Saudi Arabia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies of Saudi Arabia Prince Turki AlFaisal Al Saud.

They touched upon the importance of the 10th Global Baku Forum, and noted that the reputation of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in the world is increasing year by year. The sides described the participation of representatives of a larger number of countries and international organizations in this forum as a sign of it.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies hailed the excellent organization of the 10th Global Baku Forum.

The head of state thanked Prince Turki AlFaisal Al Saud for his yesterday`s visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev praised Saudi Arabia`s political and moral support for Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity, including during the 44-day Patriotic War and in the post-war period.

Prince Turki AlFaisal Al Saud congratulated the head of state on the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories. He said that his visit to Azerbaijan`s liberated territories deeply affected him.

During the conversation, they lauded the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to expand.