Azerbaijani & Turkish universities ink memorandum

Konya Food and Agriculture University and Azerbaijan’s State Agrarian University signed a memorandum, Azernews reports.

The delegation of the Konya Food and Agriculture University visited the educational farm of the higher educational institution of the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University (ADAU) within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan.

The guests got acquainted with the modern animal husbandry complex, intensive orchards, butcher shops, and indoor and outdoor educational auditoriums and were informed about specialist training in farm veterinary and zootechnical fields.

Then a meeting was held between the delegation led by Mehmet K?l?ç and Zafar Gurbanov, acting as rector of ADAU.

The meeting discussed prospect of joint cooperation in seed production, plant breeding, plant diseases, greenhouse area, and other directions were discussed at the meeting.

The issues of joint scientific research, preparation of publications, and teacher-student exchange were also touched upon.

In the end, a memorandum on joint cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan State Agrarian University and Konya Food and Agriculture University.