Turkish Vice-President sends letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani Prime Minister

Vice-President of the Republic of Turkiye Fuat Oktay has sent a letter of gratitude to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

Oktay thanked for the support and solidarity shown by Azerbaijan to the Turkish state and people over the devastating earthquake, which hit the Kahramanmaras region of Turkiye.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.