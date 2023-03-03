Azerbaijani top official eyes bilateral ties with Kuwait & Timor-Leste

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah discussed the agenda of bilateral ties in different fields, as well as issues of mutual activity on multilateral platforms.

According to Azernews, the Azerbaijani foreign minister noted the high-level political dialogue between the two states and spoke about the prospects of expanding cooperation. He also expressed satisfaction with the mutual support between the countries within the framework of the UN, NAM, and OIC.

The sides also mulled the activities within the framework of the "Joint Commission for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait".

In turn, the Kuwaiti minister expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan's Non-Aligned Movement for its successful chairmanship. Noting that relations are increasingly developing, the official added that regular meetings between the two countries serve to strengthen relations.

The parties also discussed possible cooperation prospects in tourism, science, education, culture, and other fields.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani official also discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral and multilateral relations within international organizations with Foreign and Cooperation Minister and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Dionísio Babo Soares.

A mutual agreement was expressed on the issue of further strengthening cooperation within the framework of international organizations, especially the United Nations, as well as the UN.

Soares noted that his state attaches importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan and is interested in developing bilateral economic cooperation. At the same time, he expressed gratitude for the successful organization of the National Assembly Summit.

The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

The meetings were held on the fringe of the Summit-level Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 held in Baku on March 2.



