Azerbaijan’s FM meets with Sudanese and Palestinian top diplomats

On March 2, 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister received Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, within the framework of the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19, Azernews reports, citing the MFA.

The meeting discussed the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, including the current situation in the region.

Speaking about bilateral relations between the two countries, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his satisfaction with Sudan's support of Azerbaijan's positions and initiatives within the framework of international organizations, especially the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the UN.

Minister Ali Al-Sadiq Ali expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the successful chairmanship of the NAM. In this regard, it was pointed out that holding the Summit of the NAM’s Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19 is one of the important initiatives put forward within the framework of Azerbaijan's presidency of the National Assembly.

The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Later, on the same day, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, within the framework of the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

During the meeting, current issues of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, including the current situation in the region, were discussed.

The sides spoke about 30 years of relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine and emphasized that the opening of the Representative Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Ramallah, Palestine, will give a greater boost to the development of existing relations.

It was emphasized that the mutual support provided within the framework of international organizations, especially the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as the NAM, is admirable, and the importance of further strengthening cooperation in this regard was noted.

Minister Riyad Al-Maliki underscored the importance of mutual visits and political dialogue in the development of relations based on mutual respect, solidarity, and friendship between Azerbaijan and Palestine.

Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said that Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the NAM made important contributions to the development of the Movement and served to further strengthen it.