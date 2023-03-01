Day 79: Azerbaijani picketers alert on Lachin road

By Azernews

Azerbaijani eco-activists have been holding an environmental vigil against the illicit exploitation of the country's natural resources for 79 days now.

According to Azernews, throughout the day, 37 vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and four passenger cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have driven along the road since this morning.

Following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

After the Russian peacekeepers' failure to provide the necessary conditions for the Azerbaijani agency representatives to carry out their duties in the area, a group of eco-activists, NGOs, and public representatives have taken to the street in protest at the peacekeepers' repugnance to live up to their obligations in line with the November 10, 2020, peace deal to maintain peace and order in the region, and oust the Armenian troops from the region and prevent illegalities. However, time proved that the Russian peacekeepers are driven by the interests of Russia rather than the idea coming from the essence of the notion of peacekeeping as universally understood.



