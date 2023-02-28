Azerbaijan & Belarus sign plan for bilateral coop on custom services improvement

Qabil Ashirov

The customs committees of Belarus and Azerbaijan signed a plan for bilateral cooperation until 2024.

The delegation led by the chairman of the Customs Committee, the lieutenant general of the customs service Shahin Bagirov is on a business trip to Belorussia at the invitation of the customs service of the Republic of Belarus, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

On February 27, Azerbaijani officials met with the Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Orlovsky.

The meeting discussed the role of business relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus customs services, especially in strengthening cooperation in the economic field.

Besides that, the heads of the customs services of Azerbaijan and Belarus, Shahin Bagirov and Vladimir Orlovsky, signed the plan of bilateral cooperation between the state customs committees of the two countries for 2023-2024.

The interaction of customs authorities involves the exchange of experience on customs declaration and control at checkpoints, electronic declaration of goods, the use of an automated system and a risk management system, and the movement of transit goods.

Moreover, customs officers agreed to share their experience in the practical application of inspection and screening systems and X-ray installations, customs control after the release of goods, and interaction with business representatives.

After the meeting, the members of the Azerbaijani delegation visited the structural department of the Belarusian customs service, where transportable parcels are registered, and watched the customs control and sorting processes.