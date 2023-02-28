President Ilham Aliyev: Last year marked by a very dynamic nature of Azerbaijan-Russia relations

Last year was marked by a very dynamic nature of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“There were several meetings at the presidential level. You visited Azerbaijan and your colleague visited Russia. There were mutual visits by the heads of governments and parliaments of our countries, as well as visits by other officials. This shows that our relations are fully developing, very important issues are being addressed, and I think we have got off to a good start this year. Your visit to Azerbaijan at the beginning of the year will also give a special impetus to our interaction this year,” the head of state emphasized.