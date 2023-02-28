President: We hope for serious mutual steps in the fields of traditional interaction

“If we begin to list the areas of activity that bring us together, it will probably take a lot of time. We can count the areas where our work is not so active yet. However, this does not remain unnoticed either,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The president noted: “This is why we hope for serious mutual steps in the fields of traditional interaction – political dialogue, energy, transport, trade, humanitarian cooperation and alliance, which we need to bring to the level of interaction.”