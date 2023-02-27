Azerbaijan defuses 457 Armenia-planted land mines in liberated Karabakh for a week

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani deminers have defused some 457 mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories from February 20 to February 25, 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

During the demining operations, 14 anti-tank mines, as well as 443 unexploded ordnances (UXOs), were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

A total area of 384 ha was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30-year-long occupation but also just days before abandoning the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration, to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.



