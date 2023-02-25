UK ambassador talks Azerbaijan's creative potential

UK Ambassador Fergus Auld hailed Azerbaijan's creative potential at the final forum on the Creative Spark program from the British Council, held in Baku, Azernews reports.

"During my first six months of work as an ambassador in Azerbaijan, I met people working in various fields and I can say with confidence that Azerbaijan is a country with great creative potential and talents," Auld noted.

The ambassador also noted that the Creative Spark program has become and still is a source of positive changes in the lives of young people in Azerbaijan.

It contributes to the expansion of their worldview, the development of creative skills and helps young people to build their future through international education, he added.

Creative Spark is a five-year entrepreneurship development program for higher education institutions. It operates in seven countries, including Azerbaijan, with the support of the UK.

The main beneficiaries of the program are university students and graduates, scientists and start-up entrepreneurs.