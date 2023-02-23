EuroNest rejects all Armenian proposals

All the proposals of the Armenian delegation at the 10th Ordinary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly held in Moldova's Chi?in?u have been rejected, Azernews reports.

During the session, the Azerbaijani Parliament was represented by six MPs led by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, MP Tahir Mirkishili.

The Armenian delegation proposed amendments to the final document of the 10th Session, which included such challenges as "opening the Lachin-Khankendi road", "lifting the blockade of Karabakh", "withdrawal of the Azerbaijani Army from the territory of Armenia", and "activation of the OSCE Minsk Group".