Azerbaijan reacts to ICJ decision

Azerbaijan has reacted to the decisions of the International Court of Justice, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan notes the decisions of the International Court of Justice of February 22, 2023, in the cases concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

"We welcome the Court’s recognition that Armenia is still under an obligation to refrain from aggravating the parties’ dispute, per the Court’s prior order of 7 December 2021," the ministry said.

At the same time, the ministry noted that the Court’s decision not to revisit its prior conclusion that Armenia’s placement of landmines does not meet the requirements for the issuance of provisional measures is not a decision on the merits, and Azerbaijan will continue to seek to hold Armenia to account.

As the ministry said, Azerbaijan also welcomes the Court’s rejection of Armenia’s requested measures requiring Azerbaijan to cease its alleged "orchestration and support" of the protests and "immediately restore…the provision of natural gas and other public utilities" to Karabakh.

"In its Order, the Court took note of Azerbaijan’s representation that Azerbaijan has and undertakes to continue to take all steps within its power and at its disposal to guarantee safe movement along the Lacin road and the terms of the Trilateral Statement of 10 November 2020. Azerbaijan will continue to uphold the rights of all people under international law and to hold Armenia to account for its ongoing and historic grave violations of human rights," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry adds.