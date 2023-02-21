ANAMA continues demining works in liberated Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village [VIDEO]

Demining work in Azerbaijan’s liberated Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of the Fuzuli district was given start.

According to a staff of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Gabil Babayev, the aforesaid territories have been heavily mined during the first Karabakh War and massacres have been committed there.

"The Armenian bandits knew that people will look for the graves of their loved ones. At the moment, 15 percent of the territory, with an area of ??four hectares, has been cleared. The area is completely mined. Most of the mines are clearly visible,” Babayev noted.

He also added that a large number of mines may still be found in this area in the future, noting that ANAMA has discovered over 81,000 mines and unexploded ordnance in this area after the Second Karabakh War.

About 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing as a result of the first Karabakh war. It is believed that the vast majority of them were systematically killed and buried in mass graves.

It should be mentioned that in the XX century, Armenians perpetrated systematic crimes and atrocities against Azerbaijanis to break the spirit of the nation and annihilate the Azerbaijani people of Karabakh. The Khojaly genocide is regarded as the culmination of the Armenian mass murders.