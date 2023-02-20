Azerbaijan continues rehabilitation process of repatriates

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijan's State Agency for Public Service under Labour and Social Protection Ministry continues the process of rehabilitation of 57 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Iraq and Syria.

A group of social workers and psychologists visit the families of repatriates and conduct rehabilitation activities for them and their family members, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The agency has set up an individual rehabilitation plan for each of the over 400 repatriates, which provides them with all social rehabilitation and reintegration services.

Initially, the socio-psychological evaluation of each repatriated person is carried out. Then, a relevant plan of social rehabilitation is developed. On the basis of a plan, the work with the involvement of a social worker and a psychologist begins. Also, the repatriated persons are involved in various types of activities for social adaptation and efficient organization of their leisure.

To recap, a total of 409 citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan from Iraq and Syria, including 380 children and 29 women.