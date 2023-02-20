Azerbaijan's executive authorities continue to send humanitarian aid to quake-hit regions of Turkiye

Azerbaijani city and district executive authorities have been sending humanitarian aid to support the victims of the earthquake that occurred in Turkiye and caused numerous casualties.

Azernews informs, citing the authorities that one of the top priorities right now is to find housing for those who have been made homeless as a result of the earthquake. 90 contemporary modular homes made on the executive authorities' orders in the cities and regions of Azerbaijan are being delivered to the fraternal nation for this purpose. These quickly constructed, high-quality homes come equipped with all the necessities for habitation.

On February 20, another 20 houses were sent to brotherly Turkiye by executive order of the executive authorities of the Mingachevir, Kurdamir, Goranboy, Jalilabad, and Tartar districts. Four modular-style homes had already been sent by the executive authority of the city of Sumgayit as of February 13. Today, Sumgayit sent seven more modular homes.

All 90 of the contemporary modular homes will be delivered to the disaster area by the end of the week.

Azerbaijan's executive authorities have also been purchasing and sending to Turkiye the necessities for the victims since the first days of the tragedy, including warm clothing, bed linen, food, industrial goods, medicines, heaters, generators, and tents. Until now, Kahramanmaras, Malatya, Adiyaman, and other regions of Turkiye have received humanitarian aid coordinated by the executive power of 57 cities and regions.

The city and regional authorities of Azerbaijan will keep delivering humanitarian aid to the disaster area.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to above 41,000.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake without a call for aid.

Azerbaijani rescuers are currently working in the quake-hit regions of Turkiye with young volunteers on the scene to provide survivors with aid.