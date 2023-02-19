President Ilham Aliyev attends "Moving mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus" panel session as part of Munich Security Conference [PHOTO]

A plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus” is underway as part of the Munich Security Conference.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the event.

Moderated by Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Christoph Heusgen, the plenary session is also attended by Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and OSCE Secretary General, Deputy President of the Foundation Council of the Munich Security Conference Helga Maria Schmid.



