Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on accords between Baku & Belgrade

Azerbaijani Parliament adopted two documents between Azerbaijan and Serbia during a session on February 17.

According to Azernews, the documents include the bill on the approval of the agreement between the two countries "On re-admission of persons living without permission" and on the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding "On recognition of certificates (diplomas) in accordance with regulation I/10 of the International Convention on the Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping of Seafarers (ICTC) 1978 (with annexes)" between Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Ministry and Serbian Construction, Transport, and Infrastructure Ministry.

The same parliament session also focused on the discussion of the earthquake that hit Turkiye on February 6 and honored the memory of the victims with a minute of silence.

Stressing that Azerbaijani and Turkish nations are "currently witnessing new examples of brotherhood", Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed that the Azerbaijani people regarded the Türkiye earthquake as their own tragedy.

"The unity of the Motherland and will, manifested both at the interstate level and at the level of heads of state and people, proved once again that Azerbaijan and Türkiye are "one nation, two states". It's safe to say that Türkiye, as a powerful state, will soon recover and will rise to the challenge," Gafarova added.