Urban Development of the Inter-Agency Centre working group holds meeting in Aghdam

The working group on Urban Development of the Inter-Agency Centre met in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam on February 17.

Azernews reports that the meeting discussed current projects and upcoming targets of the group.

"Today Working Group on #UrbanDevelopment of the Interagency Centre held a meeting in #A?dam. During the meeting, ongoing projects and upcoming targets were discussed," Azerbaijani President's Special Representative in the liberated territories (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov tweeted.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution to the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution to the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.