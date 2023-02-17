Azerbaijan & Poland mull on co-opt on various sectors

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Grzegorz Pechowiak, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland.

Citing the Ministry, Azernews reports that Minister Jabbarov emphasized the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland relations, and the role of mutual official visits and meetings in the development of the partnership. He noted that Azerbaijan and Poland cooperate effectively in a number of areas of the economy, including trade. The Minister spoke about the Azerbaijani Trade Representative that appointed ten countries in Central Europe and the Azerbaijani Trade House based in Warsaw.

Besides that, Mikayil Jabbarov pointed out that there are great opportunities for expanding relations on energy, industry, transport, information technology, agriculture, trade, education, etc., and Azerbaijan is taking appropriate measures to realise this potential.

Grzegorz Pechowiak, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland noted the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and shared his views on the direction of expanding the partnership.

The parties discussed the current state of economic relations and the prospects for the development of cooperation.

Notably, the bilateral diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland were established in 1992. Poland recognised the independence of Azerbaijan on December 27, 1990. Poland opened its embassy in Azerbaijan in August 2001 and Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Poland in February 2004.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Poland increases year by year and trade turnover amounted to $16m in 2022.