Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation provides humanitarian aid to Turkiye

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation continues to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of the strong earthquake in Turkiye, the organization's founding member country, Azernews reports.

Since the first days of the tragedy, the foundation has sent the necessary supplies to support rescue operations. At the same time, baby food and books published by the organization for children were sent to the Turkish regions destroyed by the earthquake.

The International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation once again expresses its deep sadness and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of those who died during the tragedy and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye's southeastern part on February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The quake's epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Furthermore, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in southeastern Turkiye.

At the moment of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye has risen to over 41,000.

As a result of the earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.