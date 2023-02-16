Azerbaijani top diplomat, EU's EaP envoy ponder over current state of Lachin road

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU ambassador for Eastern Partnership Program Christina Johannesson pondered over the current situation around the Lachin road at a meeting in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Minister.

The meeting examined the current state of the Eastern Partnership, especially energy security and the development of alternative energy resources, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in several directions, and the current situation in the region.

Simultaneously, the minister informed the opposite side about Azerbaijan's peace agenda, the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the current situation around the Lachin road, and the legitimate demands and security interests of Baku in this context.

The Azerbaijani top diplomat also brought Armenia's obstacles to the peace process and negotiations on the peace agreement to the attention.

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is a joint initiative involving the EU, its Member States and six Eastern European Partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.