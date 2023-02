First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of the birthday of academician Arif Pashayev.

The post says: “A bright, kind person with a big heart! Happy Birthday to you! I wish you robust health, sense of cheerfulness and good mood! You are a wonderful father and caring grandfather! Our love for you is endless! May your life be long! May Almighty God protect all parents!"