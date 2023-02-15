Azerbaijani volunteers address First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

Azerbaijani volunteers addressed Azerbaijan's First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

"From the first minutes of the terrible earthquake that occurred in Türkiye, we, Azerbaijani volunteers, saw the best qualities of our people, such as unity, solidarity and mutual support, and sided with the brotherly people of Türkiye. The sensitive attitude shown by His excellency Mr. President and you towards this grave tragedy, your instructions for rendering assistance aroused in us, the youth, immense pride and created an opportunity to show our philanthropy.

We are very touched by your gratitude to all those who have joined the earthquake relief campaign, including the volunteers, who are doing their best to help. We consider it our moral duty to be together with the people of Türkiye by joining the humanitarian aid campaign, in which the entire Azerbaijani people are mobilized. We are working day and night to contribute to the support provided by the Government and the people of Azerbaijan in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake. We, the volunteers, are proud to take part in these good deeds.

As always, we sincerely thank you for your attention and appreciation of our activities. As Azerbaijani volunteers, continuing the traditions of kindness, dedication and selfless assistance that our people have lived for centuries, we promise that we will always be true to patriotism and national moral values and will continue to work with great perseverance in future.

Best regards,

Azerbaijani volunteers".