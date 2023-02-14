Azertbaijan's Pardon Issues Commission reviews over hundred appeals

The Azerbaijani commission on issues of pardon under the president considered over 100 appeals for clemency at its February 14 meeting, Azernews reports.

The commission held a total of five meetings, where over 600 appeals for pardon were discussed and appropriate decisions were made.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 23.

To recap, a total of 213 inmates were pardoned by the president on May 27, 2022.

As many as 168 people were released after serving a specified period of time, while the unserved part of the punishment for 36 people was reduced by half. Three people sentenced to conditional imprisonment were released from punishment, whereas six people sentenced to restriction of freedom – from the unserved part of the sentence.