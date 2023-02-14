President: Generation capacity created in Eastern Zangezur will reach 200 megawatts by the end of this year

“The new plant, which will start operating in 2025, will further strengthen our energy potential. Because it is needed both in Azerbaijan and Europe,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period.

“We have started the restoration and reconstruction work on the liberated lands, primarily in the field of power engineering, and more than 10 substations and over 10 hydroelectric power stations have already been built. We have already created more than 50 megawatts of generation capacity in the Eastern Zangezur region in two years and this figure will reach 200 megawatts by the end of this year,” the president underlined.