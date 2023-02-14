Azerbaijani President: Energy potential of liberated Karabakh & Eastern Zangezur being explored

“The relations between Azerenergy and the Italian company Ansaldo play a key role here. I should bring to your attention that the contracts between Azerenergy and Ansaldo were signed immediately after the second Karabakh war,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period.

“At a time when large-scale construction and restoration work is going on in the liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, the energy potential of that region is being explored in the first place, and Ansaldo and Azerenergy are working in this direction as part of this partnership,” the president underlined.