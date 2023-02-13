New power plant to greatly strengthen energy potential of our country - President Ilham Aliyev

The new power plant will significantly strengthen our country's energy potential, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period, Azernews reports.

“This is a very significant event. It will greatly strengthen the energy potential of our country and, at the same time, further increase the importance of Mingachevir as the electricity generation center of Azerbaijan. Mingachevir is currently our main city in the field of electric energy. The power plant operating in Mingachevir meets most of the electricity needs of our country today,” he emphasized.

Aliyev expressed confidence that the opening of this plant will be celebrated in the near future – in 2025.