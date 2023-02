President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for largest thermal power plant in Azerbaijan's independence period

13 February 2023 [11:35] -

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period, Azernews reports.











































































