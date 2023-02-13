Azerbaijani Ombudswoman proposes tax benefits for female entrepreneurs

Qabil Ashirov

The development of female entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is very important in terms of reducing poverty, increasing the economic and social influence of women, and in many cases, preventing female exploitation and eliminating gender inequality. Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sahiba Aliyev, telling at the opening of the International Forum of Women's Social Entrepreneurship.

She said that in order to increase women's knowledge and skills, and economic activity, we propose to provide financial and organizational support to female entrepreneurs, to exempt private social services, rehabilitation centers, as well as other relevant fields of activity from tax for a certain period.

She added that Azerbaijan already has a positive experience regarding tax exemption.

“Thus, preschool educational institutions and kindergartens have been exempted from tax for 10 years from January 1, 2014,” Sahiba Aliyeva said.

She noted that given the current need for children to be involved in preschool education and the presence of many women who want to work in this field, she believes it is necessary to further extend the currently applicable tax exemption period in the future.

"Based on the appeals to the Ombudswoman on solving the problems of women engaged in entrepreneurship and expanding their economic opportunities, we strive to overcome the difficulties they face by sending relevant requests to the competent authorities, as well as conducting educational work in this area," she added.

The International Women's Forum on Social Entrepreneurship was held in Baku on February 8-9. MediaOst Events und Kommunikation GmbH, the Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan, and the Center for International Development of Social and Women Entrepreneurship organized the forum.