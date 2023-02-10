Azerbaijan plans to export green energy through Nakhchivan

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Fuad Najafli, the presidential plenipotentiary representative for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and other officials, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by the energy minister.

According to the energy minister, the main topics of the meeting were the prospect of implementing industrial-scale of green energy projects and the export of electricity through Nakhchivan.

“We had efficient discussions with the authorized representative of the president of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Fuad Najafli, Prime Minister Sabuhi Mammadov, and the head of the State Energy Service, Namig Pashayev, on the prospects of implementing industrial-scale #GreenEnergy projects and exporting them through Nakhchivan,” the minister tweeted.