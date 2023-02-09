Azerbaijani military medics actively involved in Turkiye's rescue efforts

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani army's military personnel dispatched to the Turkish quake-hit region is actively involved in receiving, registering, triaging, operating, and sending victims to relevant medical institutions in coordination with the Turkish Health Ministry employees in the area, Azernews reports.

A total of 20 military medics, including a general surgeon, traumatologist, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, rheumatologist, anesthesiologist, plastic-reconstructive surgeon, medical attendant, operating nurses, and anesthetists, have been sent to the fraternal country to provide medical aid to earthquake-affected people.

Besides, in accordance with the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, medical institutions across the country have been put on alert for the treatment of earthquake-affected victims in Türkiye, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said in a phone conversation with his Turkish colleague Fahrettin Koca.

"In total, 2,000 beds have been assigned for this purpose. Azerbaijani doctors are fully prepared to provide support to the quake victims," Musayev noted.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye is 14, 014, and the injured toll is 63, 764.